The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market returned to West Texas

The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market returned to West Texas
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 7, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market organized by Mad Hustle Events kicked off Saturday morning at the Midland County Horseshoe.

Hundreds of people were in attendance at the event this weekend to get their holiday shopping in.

Many vendors sold candles, holiday door hangers, clothes, jewelry, and so much more.

The organizer told CBS7 she is happy to see the community come together during the holidays.

“It is wonderful to see everything flowing again and everybody coming out, and enjoying themselves, enjoying the Grinch. It’s just heartwarming seeing everybody enjoy the holidays again,” said Tabitha Evans, Organizer, Christmas Village Market.

One local vendor at the event makes handmade cornhole boards and is excited to see his pieces become gifts for others this holiday season.

“It makes me excited so that people get to see the work that I’ve worked on... I’m thankful for that because I’m doing something good and other people get to see it,” said Ayden Sorely, Owner, Custom Cornhole Boards by Ayden.

The celebration concluded Sunday evening. For more information on Mad Hustle Events, click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2015, file photo, singer Aaron Carter arrives at a premiere of "Saints &...
Singer-rapper Aaron Carter found dead at 34

Latest News

The paving will be at N. Garfield St. between Michigan Ave. and Louisiana Ave.
Paving work in Midland to start Nov. 8
One dead after crash in Reeves County
(Source: Harmony Home)
Harmony Home aiming to educate the community about child sex trafficking
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Volleyball falls to Dallas Baptist in final game of season
HIGHLIGHTS: UTPB Volleyball falls to Dallas Baptist in final game of season