The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market returned to West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The 2nd annual Christmas Village Market organized by Mad Hustle Events kicked off Saturday morning at the Midland County Horseshoe.

Hundreds of people were in attendance at the event this weekend to get their holiday shopping in.

Many vendors sold candles, holiday door hangers, clothes, jewelry, and so much more.

The organizer told CBS7 she is happy to see the community come together during the holidays.

“It is wonderful to see everything flowing again and everybody coming out, and enjoying themselves, enjoying the Grinch. It’s just heartwarming seeing everybody enjoy the holidays again,” said Tabitha Evans, Organizer, Christmas Village Market.

One local vendor at the event makes handmade cornhole boards and is excited to see his pieces become gifts for others this holiday season.

“It makes me excited so that people get to see the work that I’ve worked on... I’m thankful for that because I’m doing something good and other people get to see it,” said Ayden Sorely, Owner, Custom Cornhole Boards by Ayden.

The celebration concluded Sunday evening. For more information on Mad Hustle Events, click here.

