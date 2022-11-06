OPD is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing child

Zechariah Landa, 13 years of age, was last seen on 11-4-22 at approximately 6pm at Music City Mall(kosa)
By Eduardo Huijon Jr.
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 9:21 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Zechariah Landa, 13 years of age, was last seen on November, 04, 2022 at approximately 6pm at Music City Mall.

Landa was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki uniform from the Alternative Center. Landa is possibly with a Hispanic male who is described as being approximately 40-50 years of age, approximately 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, that has short hair and a long beard, wearing a button-down shirt, black jeans, and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Landa is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

