OPD is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing child

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - OPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating a missing child. Zechariah Landa, 13 years of age, was last seen on November, 04, 2022 at approximately 6pm at Music City Mall.

Landa was last seen wearing a white shirt and khaki uniform from the Alternative Center. Landa is possibly with a Hispanic male who is described as being approximately 40-50 years of age, approximately 6′2″ tall, weighing approximately 250 pounds, that has short hair and a long beard, wearing a button-down shirt, black jeans, and cowboy boots.

Anyone with information in reference to the whereabouts of Landa is encouraged to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

