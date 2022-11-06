American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Night included a chili cook off, free meal for veterans, games, karaoke, live music, raffles and fun.

With Veterans’ Day next week, member of the Midland American Legion, Alicia Anderson, said tonight was organized to honor veterans who serve as America’s heroes.

“The importance is just so we can recognize our heroes here locally and just let them know that they’re appreciated, and we appreciate them,” Anderson said.

The legion hosts events like these year around, thanking all those who came out tonight looking forward to next year’s event.

