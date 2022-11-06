American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night

American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night
American Legion of Midland host Veterans Night(CBS7/Shelby Crisp)
By Shelby Crisp
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Veterans Night included a chili cook off, free meal for veterans, games, karaoke, live music, raffles and fun.

With Veterans’ Day next week, member of the Midland American Legion, Alicia Anderson, said tonight was organized to honor veterans who serve as America’s heroes.

“The importance is just so we can recognize our heroes here locally and just let them know that they’re appreciated, and we appreciate them,” Anderson said.

The legion hosts events like these year around, thanking all those who came out tonight looking forward to next year’s event.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Two people charged in Midland ponzi scheme
Dakota Hoyt
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration
Zechariah Landa, 13 years of age, was last seen on 11-4-22 at approximately 6pm at Music City...
OPD is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing child
Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration
Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration
ECSO logo
Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting