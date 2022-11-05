Play of the Week: Rebel touchdown connection

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy took on the Odessa Bronchos in the final game of the regular season. The Rebels took a 62-34 win over the Bronchos.

There were lots of touchdowns by the Rebels in this game but the one-to-win player of the week is a connection between Marcos Davila and Collin Brazzell.

Davilla threw the perfect pass to Brazzell resulting in another touchdown for the Rebels.

See the play above.

