Play of the Week: Rebel touchdown connection

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Legacy took on the Odessa Bronchos in the final game of the regular season. The Rebels took a 62-34 win over the Bronchos.

There were lots of touchdowns by the Rebels in this game but the one-to-win player of the week is a connection between Marcos Davila and Collin Brazzell.

Davilla threw the perfect pass to Brazzell resulting in another touchdown for the Rebels.

See the play above.

