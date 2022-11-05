OPD assisted Ector County Sheriff’s Office with getting a suspect to peacefully turn himself in

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On November 5th, at approximately 6:30 am, the Odessa Police Department was asked to assist the Ector County Sheriff’s Office in getting a suspect in custody in the area of 7200 block of Cross B.

The OPD SWAT team and Crisis Negotiations Team assisted by communicating with the suspect and getting him to peacefully turn himself in.

This investigation is ongoing and any further questions should be directed to the Ector County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.