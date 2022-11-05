Odessa American: One dead, one hospitalized, after Ector County shooting

ECSO logo
ECSO logo(CBS7 News)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to media partners at the Odessa American, a shooting at Pat’s Place, 7405 Andrews Highway, left one person dead and another hospitalized and in surgery.

Sheriff Mike Griffis said after 11 p.m. Friday two individuals entered Pat’s Place and one individual shot two people. One person died and they are still looking for the other suspect.

“We did arrest an individual we believe to be the shooter this morning (Nov. 5) with the assistance of the Odessa Police Department SWAT team (and Crisis Negotiations Team),” Griffis said.

A news release from the OPD said the team was able to get the suspect to peacefully turn himself in. The investigation is ongoing, the release said.

No names were available as of Saturday morning, but Griffis said the suspect is in custody.

Officers were at the scene looking for evidence and the weapon, Griffis said

