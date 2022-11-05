Local Marines gather for U.S. Marine Corps 247th birthday celebration

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today local Marine Corp veterans, active-duty service members and the community came out for the celebration.

Marine Staff Sgt., Joshua Geries, explains the importance of the birthday.

“247th birthday of the U.S. Marine Corp, November 10th of every year we celebrate the birthday, we’re very proud of where we come from and we just celebrate the fact that we were created to be America’s greatest fighting force,” Geries said.

On November 10, 1775, the Continental Congress founded the Marine Corps and since then November 10 is considered the birth date.

Marine Staff Sgt., Matthew Munguia, said this celebration is important to him.

“Personally, it’s all about celebrating those Marines that went before us and just continuing that legacy and just always remembering that tradition of Marine Corp,” Munguia said. “And ensuring that were celebrating that and passing it on to the next generation of Marines.”

For Geries serving as Marine for the last nine years is special.

“So, my grandfather fought through Vietnam and Korea, so for me to be able to put on the uniform and celebrate the people that came for us, and our heritage is incredibly important and mean the world to us,” Geries said.

Both Sgt. Munguia and Geries said this celebration will forever be important, thanking all the Marines who served before them.

The Marine Corps thank everyone who came out and look forward to next year’s birthday celebration.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.