Hogan Park project becomes surprising flashpoint in Midland mayoral race

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A Midland Reporter-Telegram op-ed written by Midland Councilwoman Robin Poole created confusion about the actual cost of the Hogan Park Project.

The project would upgrade Hogan Park’s dilapidating scenery by creating seven miles of trails, completely revamping the sports fields, building a splash pad for kids, and adding some slick new dog parks.

The Midland Quality of Place Conservancy has presented that price as a $55 million project.

Poole’s suggested cost is a significantly more expensive $550 million spread over numerous decades.

“I was totally surprised that this became an issue in the campaign,” said mayoral candidate Lori Blong, who has been instrumental in moving the park towards renovation. “The number that was used in that article and was subsequently used in advertising is not accurate.”

Accurate or not, honest question or a political ploy, the op-ed has raised eyebrows across Midland, including Midland mayoral candidate Jerry Morales.

“There has been no transparency on this issue,” Morales said.

Blong’s involvement in the planned renovations goes back several years. She disagrees that the city and conservancy haven’t been forthright about the project’s cost.

“There are several different outlets where you can go to look at the actual costs and actual plans on the Midland Quality of Place Conservancy website, which is public and shows a lot of the media presence and the articles that have been written,” Blong said. “There is data available there, and I’m also available if people have questions.”

The price tag difference is enormous. Morales wants to know what the park will cost to maintain in the years after that $55 million renovation.

“Lori is saying the price tag is $55 million today,” Morales said. “What happens over a period of time? That’s what we want to know.”

Like Centennial Plaza in downtown Midland, the Hogan Park Project is a public-private project, meaning that the city is on the hook for only $10 million. The rest is raised through private companies like Diamondback Energy and Pioneer Natural Resources.

Blong says the park will cost about $2 million to maintain each year, or double its current annual maintenance cost. She is working on getting private endowments and sponsorships to cover a large portion of the new price.

“This will not be a fenced-off or gated-off facility,” Blong said. “This will be something that is available to the entire community.”

The greatest commotion around the project is the new insinuation that the city might have to raise taxes to pay for it. Morales has used that question to attack what he calls “Lori Blong’s pet project”.

“The Hogan Park Project sounds like a great project,” Morales said. “The issue is will it require taxes?”

Blong has pushed back vociferously against those claims.

The issue has become so heated that outgoing Mayor Patrick Payton, who has endorsed Blong, weighed in late Friday night.

“What’s happening is not honest. It’s not true,” Payton said. “You’re hearing things like the city is going to spend $550 million on Hogan Park. That’s just not true. If you use the math used in [Robin Poole’s article], then in 65 years the City of Midland is going to have a $41 billion budget.”

Payton also addressed transparency issues, saying negotiations within the public-private partnership have yet to be completed and that the project will eventually find itself on council agendas for public discussion once those have been completed.

Nobody is arguing Hogan Park should not be renovated. When pressed, Morales admitted he supports renovating the park, as well as adding more green spaces throughout Midland.

But at least for now, the Hogan Park Project has become a divisive topic.

“I believe that the best projects happen in Midland when we collaborate with people and work together for a more positive future for everybody that lives in Midland,” Blong said.

For more information about the Hogan Park Project, visit the Quality of Place Conservancy website.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.