Carpet Tech donates 390 soup cans to Meals on Wheels

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Carpet Tech partnered up with Meals on Wheels to donate soup to local senior citizens in need.

This year’s canned soup collection was one of a few collection drives the company does annually to help give back to those in need in the Permian Basin.

Carpet Tech gathered and donated almost 400 cans of soup this week from across the Permian Basin for local seniors citizens in need.

“We only asked for 5 cans and numerous people donated 10 to 15 and so whether that was just out of the goodness of their hearts or they knew exactly why they wanted to

it was very impactful for us and we know it’s gonna put some smiles on some faces and some food in some stomachs,” said Carpet Tech’s Kyle Rutherford.

Over the past six weeks Carpet Tech asked customers to donate at least five cans of soup in exchange for a 15% discount on cleaning services.

The collection of cans has become an annual event for the company.

“Any way we can get involved in the community that takes care of us, we want to do what we can to take care of them,” said Rutherford.

Carpet Tech has been in Odessa for about 10 years servicing people across the Permian Basin from Seminole to Alpine and Big Spring.

Just in time for the holidays, the company is participating in a toy drive similar to the soup drive.

When customers buy a room cleaning and donate a toy, carpet tech will clean another room for free.

“Today’s day and age everything is just kind of fast paced and people tend to forget our community’s and where we come from and one thing Carpet Tech really likes to focus on is the community not only that we serve but the way we can serve them in not just what we do day to day,” said Rutherford.

