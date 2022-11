MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - In the final game of the regular season, Midland Legacy’s Mighty Rebel Band was finally able to secure themselves a band of the week banner in a competition against the Odessa Broncho Band.

With a total of 33,677 votes for Band of the Week, with 19,497 of those votes in favor of the Rebel Band.

