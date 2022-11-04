Traffic Alert: Dixie Blvd lane closure

By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 12:01 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Beginning Monday, November 7, 2022, there will be a right-hand lane closure for north-bound traffic along Dixie Blvd. 

The closure will be between 38th Street and 42nd Street and is expected to take up to two weeks.

City of Odessa contractor’s will be removing and replacing curb and gutter at the corner of Walnut Ave and Dixie Blvd. 

Please use caution and expect delays within this location.

Map of the closure:

Dixie Blvd lane closure
Dixie Blvd lane closure(City of Odessa)

