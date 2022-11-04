OPD searches for man that drove car into apartment

Man crashes into Odessa Apartment
Man crashes into Odessa Apartment(CBS7 News)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 1:32 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa Police are looking for a suspect who crashed a vehicle into an apartment Friday.

OPD has obtained several felony warrants for William Earl Crayton Jr.,31.

On Nov. 4, OPD and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a major crash at the La Promesa on the 1000 block W. Monahans.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with severe injuries. Officers found that this was not a traffic crash and is being investigated as a criminal act. The officers found that a known suspect intentionally used a vehicle to commit an assault against the injured person and multiple people inside of the residence. The apartment was severely damaged during this incident. Following this assault, the suspect ran away from the scene and abandoned the vehicle.

One person was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Crayton, please contact the Odessa Police Department or Crime Stoppers.

Photo of Crayton:

William Earl Crayton Jr.
William Earl Crayton Jr.(Odessa Police Department)

