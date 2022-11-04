Midland run crew hosts honor run for fellow runner, Popcorn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Midland Run Crew gathered at Tall City Brewing Co. tonight to honor their fellow runner Popcorn.

The Midland community is supporting popcorn, a Midland resident and small business owner, who was recently diagnosed with lymphoma.

“He exemplifies what community means and what it means to give on to others so if we can do the same thing back and spread a little bit of joy and happiness hopefully that can trickle down and continue to grow in our community,” said Vice President Midland Run Crew Lanita Torres.

The run crew held a “run with joy” honor run at Tall City Brewing Co. tonight.

The run was held in honor of their fellow runner Popcorn who has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

“You want to help him but you can’t take the steps for him, all you can do is be there for him, support him and try to lift him up in prayer and that’s exactly what we’re doing,” said Torres.

“It’s devastating to see someone’s passion get ripped away from them.”

The group has been raising money for Popcorn to help him fight cancer after the diagnoses he received just a few months back.

Popcorn is a Midland resident, owner of King and I, cross country coach and involved community member.

“Midland has always been a giving community and this just to show everybody that midland comes together when somebody needs them the most,” said Popcorn.

Some runners came all the way from Andrews and Monahans to support Popcorn tonight.

An avid runner, Popcorn says his diagnosis came as a surprise.

“I am at the point where cancer is just a shock and here they are supporting me and helping me out with meals, go fund me for medical bills and it’s just touched my heart and makes

me want to fight a good fight,” said Popcorn.

Tonight, the crew ran in his honor and while Popcorn says he can’t run like he used to because of his cancer, he still jogged alongside everyone else.

He says people need to keep doing what they love no matter what.

“Just enjoy life and enjoy what you do and run with joy, eat with joy and just keep that going.”

If you would like to support popcorn in any way you can visit midland run crews facebook page for more details.

