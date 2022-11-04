Midland Memorial Hospital host Find a Job Friday

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Anyone looking to be employed Midland Memorial Hospital could be the place, MMH hosts these job fairs the first Friday of every month.

HR Coordinator at MMH, Candi Gordon, said these events serve to let the community know what positions are available at the hospital.

“This is just our opportunity to invite people into our building, to come out, interview on the spot, meet our recruiting team and hopefully become part of our team here at Midland Memorial,” Gordon said.

When candidates arrive, all they need is a resume and smile on their face expecting to leave employed.

Gordon said due to COVID-19 the fairs were postponed but have been back since July wanting the community to know that MMH has a career for everyone.

“We are looking for people with spark in all our departments not only clinical like nurses and patient care assistants but we’re also looking for housekeepers and our environmental services department,” Gordon said. “We’re looking for cooks in our market, or lead room service tech we’re looking for everything.”

Receiving a job at last month’s Find a Job Friday, and now in patient relations, Danielle Fischer said she’s on the right career path.

“Customer service has always been my number one thing, and I got an on-the-spot interview, and it was a great experience,” Fischer said. “I love the fact that they do Find a Job Fridays, I have a couple friends that work here and they recommended it and since then I just been running with it.”

Gordon said she encourages everyone to come find a successful career.

“Come and see what jobs we have available; we may have something for you that week maybe not, maybe next month. Tell someone, if you want to be a part of a great team with people with spark come on out to Midland Health,” Gordon said.

Anyone interested the next Find a Job Friday is December 2 from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Midland Memorial Hospital.

