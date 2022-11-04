ECISD third grader arrested for Terroristic Threat
Published: Nov. 4, 2022 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, ECISD police arrested a third grader at Travis Elementary after he threatened his friend with a pocket knife.
The student was arrested for a Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor.
According to ECISD the child had a pocketknife, showed it to a friend, and then told his friend he would hurt him if he told anyone.
The friend did end up reporting it, which lead to a police investigation.
Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.