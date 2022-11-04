ECISD third grader arrested for Terroristic Threat

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Friday morning, ECISD police arrested a third grader at Travis Elementary after he threatened his friend with a pocket knife.

The student was arrested for a Terroristic Threat, a Class B Misdemeanor.

According to ECISD the child had a pocketknife, showed it to a friend, and then told his friend he would hurt him if he told anyone.

The friend did end up reporting it, which lead to a police investigation.

