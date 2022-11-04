Bowie student who attacked teacher placed on probation

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 9:03 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - According to our partners at the Odessa American, the 14-year-old Bowie Middle School student who was recorded attacking his teacher has been placed on probation.

The student was charged in September with a first-degree felony, for aggravated assault of a public servant.

Ector County Juvenile Court Judge Brooke Hendricks ruled it was in the “best interest of the child and society” to place the student on probation until his 18th birthday.

In addition to the probation, the teen was sentenced to 56 hours of community service and placed in a secured facility outside Ector County for the time being.

Judge Hendricks also ordered the teen’s parents attend a parenting class.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

