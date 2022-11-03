Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,(Midland County Sheriff's Office)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:49 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Antonio Gonzalez, a Texas ten most wanted fugitive, has been named November’s Featured Fugitive by the Texas DPS.

The reward for information that leads to his arrest has been increased to $8,500.

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, from Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath/circulation.

In 2006, Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to two years of probation. That was later revoked and replaced with a six-month sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. In 2009, he was convicted of assault against a public servant and received a two-year sentence. In 2017, Gonzalez was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in June 2019.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, ears, arms, wrists, and legs. In addition to Midland, he also has ties to Mexico.

If you have any information regarding Gonzales, you can submit a tip through the DPS website, Facebook, or by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Randall Smith
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Dakota Hoyt
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest partners with MMH to open Ronald McDonald...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest partners with MMH to open Ronald McDonald Family Room
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area
Robert Allen Dickson Full Story
Robert Allen Dickson Full Story
Watch Mary Kate Hamilton’s full interview with Midland mayoral candidate Robert Allen Dickson
Watch Mary Kate Hamilton’s full interview with Midland mayoral candidate Robert Allen Dickson