Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Antonio Gonzalez, a Texas ten most wanted fugitive, has been named November’s Featured Fugitive by the Texas DPS.

The reward for information that leads to his arrest has been increased to $8,500.

Antonio Martinez Gonzalez, 41, from Midland, is affiliated with the West Texas Tango gang and has been wanted since February 2021, after the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles issued a warrant for his arrest for a parole violation. In May 2021, the Midland County Sheriff’s Office also issued a warrant for his arrest for assault by impeding breath/circulation.

In 2006, Gonzalez was convicted of injury to a child and sentenced to two years of probation. That was later revoked and replaced with a six-month sentence in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice facility. In 2009, he was convicted of assault against a public servant and received a two-year sentence. In 2017, Gonzalez was convicted of possession of a controlled substance and received an eight-year sentence. He was released on parole in June 2019.

Gonzalez is 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He has tattoos on his head, neck, chest, abdomen, back, left shoulder and hand, fingers, ears, arms, wrists, and legs. In addition to Midland, he also has ties to Mexico.

If you have any information regarding Gonzales, you can submit a tip through the DPS website, Facebook, or by calling the Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-252-TIPS (8477).

All tips are anonymous.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.