South Carolina Senate race one of the most expensive, majority of money raised by Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.)

By David Ade
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - South Carolina Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) is up for re-election this year. Political analysts expect him to cruise to victory in next week’s midterm elections.

The Cook Political Report rates Scott’s race as “solid Republican”, that’s the nonpartisan organization’s highest confidence rating.

This race ranks in the top 10 most expensive Senate races in the country, according to data gathered by OpenSecrets. Senator Tim Scott has raised almost $50 million. His opponent, Democrat Krystle Matthews, has raised just over $136,000.

“He’s just way outraising her, which is incredibly unusual, because typically people don’t donate to a candidate who really doesn’t have a contest. And so I think clearly he’s doing he’s planning to do something,” said Sarah Bryner from OpenSecrets. “Perhaps he’s hoping to make a presidential run in 2024.”

Bryner said Scott could also make a play for being a high ranking party official, and could give the leftover money to the party and his political allies.

