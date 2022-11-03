Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest partners with MMH to open Ronald McDonald Family Room

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Ronald McDonald of the Southwest covers 68 counties in Texas and New Mexico, with 266 family rooms in the world.

The family room at Midland Memorial will provide a comfort inside the hospital for families of children undergoing medical treatment, all free of charge.

CEO of Midland Health, Russell Meyers, said this partnership will benefit the Midland community.

“It’s amazing the generosity of the Ronald McDonald House Charities and the service they provide is so unique for families under stress,” Meyers said.

The room is on the same floor as the NICU featuring snacks, a living room, kitchen and laundry facility to help ease the anxiety of being in a hospital environment for families.

President and CEO of RMHC, Emmanuel Ramirez, said they are excited for this partnership with MMH.

“It’s an amazing opportunity for us to serve children and families while they need medical attention and serve the families while their children are in the hospital,” Ramirez said. “Great opportunity for the hospital, for us as a charity and Midland as well.”

The room has been open for a few months, but today’s event helped the hospital tell West Texans about the partnership. Janie Perez and her family utilized the room for 27 days because her son, Noah Perez, was sick in the NICU.

“It was great for us to come here, both me and my husband eat right before we go in because they don’t allow food and drinks, we didn’t have to go out of our way to go anywhere everything was here,” Perez said.

MMH looks forward to serving more children and families in the future.

“One more thanks to the RMHC and the people that donated to help make this possible absolutely couldn’t have done it without you.” Meyers said.

RMHC also looks forward to serving the Permian Basin.

“Just want to say thank you to MMH, the Midland community for welcoming us and supporting us and for investing in our program here in Midland,” Ramirez.

RMHC and MMH would like to thank all the donors whose funding helped make this possible.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.