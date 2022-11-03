Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area

Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone.
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area
Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area(CBS7)
By Tyler Poglitsch
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The latest reports from Apartment List, rent is going up in the Midland-Odessa area.

Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone.

Currently, the average rent in Odessa is $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Those numbers have been increasing for 15 straight months now.

The last time there was a decline in rent was in July of last year. Odessa’s year-over-year rent growth is almost four times more than the state average of 6.6%. And even more than the national average of 5.7%.

“It’s not heavily impacted by the oil industry and so that’s an industry that has severe boom and bust cycles and depending on the kind of employment in the oil industry it drives the sharp swings in demand” Chris Salviati, Housing Economist Apartment List

Odessa isn’t the only city in West Texas seeing this growth trend.

“You know starting in Midland being the closest major market closest to Odessa was sorta seeing a similar trend and over the past year up by about 14 percent and so continuing to see that big rebound this year but not quite as sharp as what we’re seeing in Odessa” Salviati.

After a long year of seeing a rent increase of an average of 2 percent each month, renters want to know when the trend will turn around.

“We have seen that kind of almost 24 percent rent growth over the last year and it’s pretty staggering so it may be the case that pretty soon we hit a ceiling there and the market starts to level off,” said Salviati.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Randall Smith
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Dakota Hoyt
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest partners with MMH to open Ronald McDonald...
Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest partners with MMH to open Ronald McDonald Family Room
Robert Allen Dickson Full Story
Robert Allen Dickson Full Story
Antonio Martinez Gonzalez,
Texas DPS increases reward for Midland man in top ten most wanted fugitives
Watch Mary Kate Hamilton’s full interview with Midland mayoral candidate Robert Allen Dickson
Watch Mary Kate Hamilton’s full interview with Midland mayoral candidate Robert Allen Dickson