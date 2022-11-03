Rent increase in Midland-Odessa area

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The latest reports from Apartment List, rent is going up in the Midland-Odessa area.

Over the last 12 months, rent has increased nearly 23 percent in Odessa alone.

Currently, the average rent in Odessa is $662 for a one-bedroom apartment and $871 for a two-bedroom. Those numbers have been increasing for 15 straight months now.

The last time there was a decline in rent was in July of last year. Odessa’s year-over-year rent growth is almost four times more than the state average of 6.6%. And even more than the national average of 5.7%.

“It’s not heavily impacted by the oil industry and so that’s an industry that has severe boom and bust cycles and depending on the kind of employment in the oil industry it drives the sharp swings in demand” Chris Salviati, Housing Economist Apartment List

Odessa isn’t the only city in West Texas seeing this growth trend.

“You know starting in Midland being the closest major market closest to Odessa was sorta seeing a similar trend and over the past year up by about 14 percent and so continuing to see that big rebound this year but not quite as sharp as what we’re seeing in Odessa” Salviati.

After a long year of seeing a rent increase of an average of 2 percent each month, renters want to know when the trend will turn around.

“We have seen that kind of almost 24 percent rent growth over the last year and it’s pretty staggering so it may be the case that pretty soon we hit a ceiling there and the market starts to level off,” said Salviati.

