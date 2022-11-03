Punt, Pass & Kick Competition

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 3, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland is hosting its Punt, Pass & Kick Competition on Wednesday, Nov. 9th.

The competition will be at 6P.M. at the Astound Broadband Stadium in Midland for boys and girls ages 6 to 15. Kids will have the opportunity to showcase their skills in punting, passing and kicking with scores based on distance and accuracy.

The competition is free to enter. Participants can register online at www.ppkusa.com/participant-registration.

