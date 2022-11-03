Odessa teen accused of choking infants at ORMC indicted

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The teenager accused of trying to choke newborns to death at Odessa Regional Medical Center has been indicted on four felony charges, including two attempted capital murder charges.

According to our partners at the Odessa American, Marcus McCowan waived his arraignment hearing, which was scheduled for October 31st.

CBS7 previously reported that a respiratory therapist and hospital security officer saved two babies from being choked to death at ORMC.

McCowan remains behind bars with bonds totaling more than $500,000.

