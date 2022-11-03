Low diesel supply causing high prices and concern over potential shortage

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The diesel inventory in the U.S. is low and the amount of supply available could worsen as we head into winter.

That doesn’t necessarily mean we’re going to run out of diesel.

Despite widespread concern about the availability of the essential product, Gas Buddy’s Patrick De Haan says there is no looming or imminent widespread shortage.

The market for diesel in the U.S. is very tight right now. There is not enough supply to keep up with demand.

There is a 25 day supply of diesel but that doesn’t mean in 25 days we will run out. De Haan says that number is simply an industry benchmark.

“That 25 days just measures our ability for refineries to meet or exceed demand, right now they are not able to, but that does not mean we are going to run out of fuel imminently,” said De Haan.

“That means some areas of the country could see temporary and very limited disruptions.”

De Haan says this will affect mostly the northeast as the diesel that would go to the northeast is currently being exported to Europe.

Here in Texas and the Permian Basin we will be well supplied as we have the highest refinery capacity in the country.

Even so, prices will still most likely continue to rise.

“The price of diesel contributes a lot to the inflation that we are seeing because everything is brought to a store on a truck that runs on diesel so when diesel prices are continually at a high level the price of all our goods and services are continually going up,” said President and CEO of Iron Wheel Energy Services Benjamin Kail.

Since COVID-19 hit refineries have struggled to produce more diesel than is being consumed, the pandemic created an abrupt shift in consumer demand causing some oil companies and refineries to shut down.

“Honestly I think we need to expect more out of our leaders, that are in charge of the supply chain, you know everything runs on the supply chain and if there’s a breakdown in it it affects all of us,” said Kail.

With winter coming up there could be additional demand for the product causing more supply issues in the next few months.

Kail says there’s no need to panic yet, especially here in the Permian Basin.

“The Permian Basin is very well positioned just in the oil field in general, where sitting an absolute gold mine with crude oil we just need to unleash that power and continue to drill,” said Kail.

De Haan says if you have to fill up with diesel in the next few weeks you probably won’t notice anything at all other than the high prices.

