Little boy gets big group hug from friends while twin brother remains in hospital

A little boy named Ethan walks into his school and is met by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs. (Source: @glitterenthusiast / MAGNIFI U /TMX)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKVILLE, Md. (Gray News) – Kids in Maryland shared a sweet moment when they welcomed back their classmate whose twin brother is in the hospital.

In a video posted to Instagram by user @glitterenthusiast, a little boy named Ethan walks into his school in Rockville and is met one-by-one by five of his friends who come up to pile on the hugs.

According to the video’s caption, Ethan and his twin brother Bennett both have a rare genetic disease.

Bennett came down with pneumonia and has been in the hospital for four weeks. The video’s caption said he will go to rehab soon and hopefully be home by December.

“These children are amazing,” the caption reads. “Can’t wait to see what they do when Bennett comes back to school!”

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Randall Smith
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
Car crash
Five car crash in Midland County
Dakota Hoyt
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison

Latest News

Social Security card
The future of Social Security is in the spotlight as election day nears
McDonald’s is collaborating with Marvel Studios to release a “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever"...
McDonald’s debuts ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ limited-edition Happy Meal
President Joe Biden speaks about what's at stake in the midterms during a Democratic National...
LIVE: Biden gives remarks on student debt relief, focuses on incumbent Democrats in campaign swing
An 18-year-old was arrested Monday night accused of forcing his way into Odessa Regional...
Odessa teen accused of choking infants at ORMC indicted