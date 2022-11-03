EXCLUSIVE: ECUD president speaks about election problems, legal issues

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - Ector county Utility District President Tommy Ervin spoke for the first time since numerous issues about his past have been made public, as well as problems with ECUD’s election process.

Ervin has been with the district for 15 years and its board president since 2016.

“Water is my passion,” Ervin said. “I’ve been messing with windmills and water well pumps since 1962.”

Lately, water has taken a back seat to politics, namely a ballot issue that has disenfranchised some ECUD voters.

“Everyone who lives in the ECUD area should have a right to vote,” Ervin reiterated.

ECUD’s election process has been bumpy at best. At least some of that blame falls on Ervin.

After numerous CBS7 reports on the problem, the Ector County Elections Office announced Wednesday that it would provide residents with an emergency ballot if they did not receive a correct one.

But Ervin’s practicality towards ECUD took a back seat when his criminal record from 47 years ago was brought up.

“In 1975, I sold drugs to an undercover narcotics agent,” Ervin stated.

That meant a stint in prison that Ervin credits with turning his life around.

“I got my punishment, did my time, come out and say, ‘Life is not going very good. I need to change it,’” Ervin said. “So, I started doing civic club stuff, started volunteering, got my life straight, and here we go.”

He’s a poster child for second chances, now sitting on numerous boards within Odessa and Ector County.

That might not matter if he never received the legal pardon he needs to hold public office in Texas.

His felony arrest disqualifies him from holding public office in Texas unless he received a pardon, which Ervin has not been able to provide to this point.

When asked, Ervin wasn’t sure of his future with ECUD, but an inability to locate a pardon (he was granted clemency in 1979, but no pardon has been found) likely means his eventual ouster as board president.

He hopes his record stands on its own merits. During his time as ECUD’s president, the district has exploded and rapidly expanded water access across the county.

Despite troubles then and now, Ervin is ready for whatever is next.

“I’ve been blessed enough, and I think that’s enough,” Ervin said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.