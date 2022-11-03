City of Grandfalls issues boil water notice

Boil water advisory
Boil water advisory(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 8:02 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - Due to a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for the City of Grandfalls.

The city advises all community members to boil their water prior to use/consumption.

Children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems should be especially cautious since they are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.

CBS7 will update this story as we receive more information

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Randall Smith
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
Dakota Hoyt
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison
Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20
Authorities in Iowa say the body of a missing 4-year-old has been found in a pond.
Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

Latest News

he Permian Basin Mission Center is having its annual Thanksgiving box meal to give residents...
Local non-profit offering free Thanksgiving meals for residents
West Texas Food Bank helping the community in the holiday season
West Texas Food Bank helping the community in the holiday season
West Texas Food Bank helping the community in the holiday season
Fatal Crash
Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20