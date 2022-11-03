City of Grandfalls issues boil water notice

GRANDFALLS, Texas (KOSA) - Due to a main line break, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality has issued a boil water notice for the City of Grandfalls.

The city advises all community members to boil their water prior to use/consumption.

Children, seniors, and those with weakened immune systems should be especially cautious since they are particularly vulnerable to harmful bacteria.

Water should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes before consumption.

CBS7 will update this story as we receive more information

