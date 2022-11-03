CBS7′s Midland Mayoral Race Profiles: Robert Allen Dickson

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Robert Allen Dickson is the only candidate for Midland mayor with no prior experience in local government.

“I’m not a politician, to be honest with you. I just threw my hat in the ring. My name’s on the ballot now and I can’t take it off so I’m in for the finish,” Dickson said.

Dickson isn’t from Midland, but his journey to West Texas started like many.

“I’m a retired carpenter, I’m 65. I moved out here in 1977. I got out of high school in Mississippi, turned 18, and came out here to work for Texaco. Worked with them a year and then I worked construction,” Dickson said.

Among the things Dickson would like to focus on are improving water infrastructure, moving another airline to Midland and road safety.

Dickson is running for mayor without endorsements, campaign funds or staff, but he plans to see it through until November 8th.

“Like I said, my name’s on the ballot. I’m in for the ride. If I drop dead, my name’s still on there. I heard of a deal up north one time and they put a pig on the ballot and the pig won the election. You never know.”

