Benzene found in more dry shampoo products, report says

By Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 3, 2022 at 6:48 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(Gray News) - An independent lab has found troubling levels of the cancer-causing chemical benzene in more types of dry shampoo products, according to a new report from Valisure.

The report comes after certain aerosol dry shampoos, including some Dove, Nexxus, Suave, Tigi and Tresemme products, were voluntarily recalled last month due to the potential presence of benzene.

The report lists other aerosol dry shampoos, including Not Your Mother’s, Paul Mitchell, Sun Bum, Batiste, dp Hue, OGX, San de Janeira, Redken, Sebastian, Klorane, IGK, CHI, Garnier Fructis, Pureology, Amika, Hask, Drybar, Biolage, Eva NYC, Kristin Ess, Bumble and Bumble, Cake, L’Oreal and Kerastase.

On Monday, Valisure sent a citizen petition to the Food and Drug Administration saying 70% of samples from 34 different brands of dry shampoo showed quantifiable levels of benzene.

The petition urges the FDA to “expeditiously request recalls” on the affected batches of products containing benzene and better define limits for benzene contamination in other products.

The FDA normally takes 180 days to respond to a citizen petition.

The World Health Organization and the International Agency for Research on Cancer have classified benzene as a Group 1 compound, defining it as “carcinogenic to humans.” The FDA currently lists it as a “Class 1 solvent.”

