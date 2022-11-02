West Texas Food Bank helping the community in the holiday season

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - From H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing to a Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the food bank has plenty of ways to get people in the holiday spirit.

Chief Executive Officer of the West Texas Food Bank, Libby Campbell, said this year they have one theme.

“We’re feeding more than just hunger we want to give people hope and whether that’s hope that they always know that food bank is here when they need it, or whether that’s hope that they have some place to bring their kiddos to have a free and fun activity that talks about nutrition and health we want to be that in your life so our big theme this year is share comfort and hope,” Campbell said.

To kick off the Thanksgiving holiday H-E-B’s annual Feast of sharing is back this Friday, November 4, but Campbell said the food bank stills needs a little help.

“We still we need a few volunteers, so please get on our website, Facebook and Instagram, so you can sign up for volunteering for Feast of Sharing we’re so happy HEB has brought this event back,” Campbell said. “We are the first one in Midland to kick off the Feast of Sharing events across the great state of Texas so please if you want to come out and have great holiday meal and enjoy it with lots of fun people here in West Texas, please come out for Feast of Sharing at the Midland Horseshoe.”

Getting in the holiday spirit, the food bank will host a Charlie Brown Turkey Trot featuring a 1K trot, the Charlie Brown Thanksgiving movie and fun for the family.

“We will have lots of fun activities like pumpkin bowling, we’ll have education about nutrition and food all kinds of fun things to do lots of prizes,” Campbell said. “We ask that you come out and get into the Thanksgiving mood, please come out and enjoy our Charlie Brown event, first time we’ve ever done it we are so excited.”

H-E-B’s Feast of Sharing is this Friday, November 4, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Midland Horseshoe Arena, and Charlie Brown Turkey Trot is Saturday, November 5, from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Midland West Texas Food Bank.

Anyone wanting to get involved with the food bank this holiday season whether its donating or volunteering can click here.

