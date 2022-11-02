Ukrainian man moves to Midland in hopes of helping Ukraine

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - A 26-year-old Ukrainian man officially landed in Midland last night after making the long journey from Ukraine to move to his new home.

“When I saw his picture I heard the Lord tell me you need to go get him and Shane was at work and saw his picture as well at a different time and he heard God say

you’re supposed to be his daddy,” said Kim Stokes.

Oleksandr Hmirin’s move to West Texas is years in the making but he says he feels so welcomed and couldn’t be happier to finally be here.

Sasha doesn’t speak English yet so Midland resident Anya Townsend who was also an orphan adopted from Ukraine translated this interview.

“He was boarding his plane and he looked at his map and the whole map was red and when he used to live in Ukraine he would hear the sirens going on and

he would know oh I got to go down to my basement and I got to go hide and when he got here and looked at his map and it was red and he didn’t hear the sirens he just had very mixed feelings,” said Townsend.

Sasha says he is very happy to finally be here and his goal is to spread the word about the Russian invasion of Ukraine while doing his best to help from the United States.

His journey to the U.S. is about 10 years in the making as he first met his now sponsor family the Stokes back in 2012 when they visited him at his orphanage.

Sasha turned their adoption offer down but years later after reconnecting via social media he decided to make the move to Midland.

He felt it was time.

“The war took too much away from him, his family, his work, his friends but it’s just very hard being there right now it’s chaos and it’s just very sad,” said Townsend.

Sasha says living in Ukraine during the Russian invasion was very hard as one minute your family is there and the next they could be gone.

“He had a friend his name was Edgar and he was in Kherson and they grew up in an orphanage for special people and when Edgar was helping giving some people with needs out of Kherson he was driving through the most hotspot and nobody knows what happened so now he knows that he’s most likely gone,” said Townsend.

Sasha says he believes his friend was taken into Russian custody, shot and killed.

His biggest goal is to tell people what is going on in Ukraine and being an actor, he hopes to use any money he makes while acting to send it to Ukraine.

He says one day he plans to return to Ukraine but for now he feels he can do more good from the U.S.

“He wants to tell any Ukrainians out there that if you left your country that doesn’t mean your a traitor it just means it is safer for you and you can help do more things

out of Ukraine,” said Townsend.

The Stokes say they never gave up hope that he would someday be able to come to America.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.