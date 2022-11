MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - McCamey Badgers’ Matthew Rosas put up a tremendous stat line over Eldorado. On senior night against Eldorado, Rosas rushed for 275 yards scoring three touchdowns. On defense, he had 15 tackles while forcing two fumbles and having an interception helping the Badgers clinch a playoff spot.

Watch below for more on Rosas.

