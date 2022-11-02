Midland Christian School presents new president

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -Midland Christian School announced months ago that Doctor Gregory Anderson as its new president, and today, they held his inauguration and first day as president.

Chairman of the board of trustees, Jason Stockstill says that Dr. Anderson’s background in politics and his doctrine in education, made him the perfect candidate to be president of Midland Christian School.

Stockstill says the search for a new president took months to come to a decision, with help from the board, parents feedback, and staff.

“Really, it’s just the experience. What he brings to the table to partner with our mission, again to grow our students mentally, physically, but the spiritual growth that we’re after and all that we do in the classrooms, on the athletic fields, and on the stage,” said Jason Stockstill.

Dr. Anderson has been working in the local governments in Texas and Tennessee for the past 20 years.

Working with nonprofits, faith based sector with congregations and churches, and decided to start a new chapter in education.

“I have been in and around K-12 education also in the university setting, really for the past three plus years, but when I saw this particular job posting and what the school wants was really drawn to this context,” said Dr. Anderson.

After a tumultuous year for the Midland Christian community, Dr. Anderson says he wants to bring a commitment to organizational leadership.

He says that he wants to advance faith development, academic and athletic excellence.

As well as being a listener to the public as to what can be improved to better the experience for Midland Christian School students.

“And I really want to get to know people, understand where our victories are and what some of our challenges are, and have the organization live to its fullest potential,” said Dr. Anderson.

Stockstill says this partnership with Dr. Anderson and his wife will also bring new experiences that Midland Christian School may not know about.

“Their ability to adapt through the years and the different places they’ve been and the experiences they’ve picked up, it allows them to make this transition with ease. And now maybe an opportunity for us to learn maybe some news experiences we haven’t learned before as a school, and to be able to bring that and partner that up with our people,” said Stockstill.

Dr. Anderson has been in Midland for about a week now and says he excited to get started on this journey.

