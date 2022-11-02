Man dies in crash with Semi on East I-20

Fatal Crash
Fatal Crash
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On November 1st, 2022, at approximately 11:50 PM, Odessa Police and Odessa Fire Rescue responded to a fatal accident along the 6000 Block of East I-20.

According to the Odessa Police Department, a white 2022 Dodge Ram 2500 pulling a trailer was traveling Eastbound in the 6000 block of E I-20.

The driver, later identified as 31-year-old Daniel Solis from Brownwood, hit the back of a blue 2013 Kenworth pulling a Wabash box trailer.

Mr. Solis was pronounced deceased on scene and next of kin have been notified, other occupants of the Dodge were transported to MCH for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing and we will update this story as we learn more.

