Five car crash in Midland County

Car crash
Car crash(MGN)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near mile marker 127 when it struck a Ford F-150 from the rear forcing it into the center median.

The truck tractor then struck a second Ford F-150 forcing it into the rear of another tractor-trailer.

This collision resulted in a chain-reaction crash, involving a total of 5 vehicles.

Only two people were injured and transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted.

