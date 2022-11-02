Five car crash in Midland County

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near mile marker 127 when it struck a Ford F-150 from the rear forcing it into the center median.

The truck tractor then struck a second Ford F-150 forcing it into the rear of another tractor-trailer.

This collision resulted in a chain-reaction crash, involving a total of 5 vehicles.

Only two people were injured and transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.

As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.