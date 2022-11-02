Five car crash in Midland County
Nov. 2, 2022
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a truck tractor pulling a trailer was traveling eastbound on IH-20 near mile marker 127 when it struck a Ford F-150 from the rear forcing it into the center median.
The truck tractor then struck a second Ford F-150 forcing it into the rear of another tractor-trailer.
This collision resulted in a chain-reaction crash, involving a total of 5 vehicles.
Only two people were injured and transported to Midland Memorial Hospital where they were treated and released.
As a result of the crash, the eastbound lanes were closed and traffic was diverted.
