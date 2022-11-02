Ector County resident stunned to find he couldn’t vote in ECUD election

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - As many Ector County residents prepare to head to the polls, votes on two board positions and two tax propositions loom large.

But as residents arrive at the voting booth, some of them are finding none of that on their ballot.

It’s a simple matter of geography and voter rolls.

“Somebody dropped the ball somewhere,” Ector County resident John Turner said. “There were no proposals at all. Nothing with ECUD on the ballot.”

Turner has lived in Ector County for nearly 60 years, the last 20 in the same home.

“We’ve always been on the water system,” Turner said. “We’ve always been registered voters. I never even gave it a second thought that we wouldn’t be able to vote.”

The problem is incorrect voter rolls from 2019 that do not take into account ECUD’s unique boundaries.

“The ECUD district is not what you understand as a city or a county,” ECUD Director and Treasurer Will Kappauf said. “It’s not defined by meets and bounds. It’s a unique list of addresses.”

Turner’s home is one of the residences that does not appear on county voter rolls. Most lie in a quadrant between 42nd St., E Loop 338, University, and Knox. It’s an area clearly inside ECUD’s jurisdiction.

ECUD knows about the mistake. It was brought up in an October board meeting.

“I asked for it to be canceled because I believe that the gap in the voter roll creates an invalidity,” Kappauf said.

Kappauf says the board voted 3-2 to go ahead with the election anyway.

While Turner already pays ECUD taxes, the roll inaccuracy means some residents in the affected area cannot vote on whether or not to raise taxes.

“I don’t think it should be legitimate,” Turner said. “I think they should nullify the vote, get everything fixed, get it to where the people who are supposed to able to vote can vote, and have a new election.”

If you live in the affected area and receive ECUD services, you’re encouraged to call the Ector County Elections Office to make sure you are on the ECUD voter rolls before heading to vote.

