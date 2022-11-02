CBS7 Exclusive: Mary Kate Hamilton’s full one-on-one interview with Jerry Morales

CBS7 Exclusive: Mary Kate Hamilton's full one-on-one interview with Jerry Morales
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 2, 2022 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton sat down with Midland mayoral candidate Jerry Morales ahead of the November elections to find out why Morales believes he is the best choice for Midland mayor.

Watch the full interview below:

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

