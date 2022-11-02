After a Odessa shelter closes fear rises for those who are homeless

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -After learning the Salvation Army of Odessa would not be able to provide dinner and a place to sleep at night, the Jesus House of Odessa is trying to make sure that those without a roof this winter have warmth.

With the Odessa Salvation Army closing its door at night it leaves those who are homeless in the winter months left in the cold without somewhere to sleep.

Now people will have to rely on the city opening warming centers in the cold months, something the city of Odessa has done in years past.

“We work closely with shelters and other community partners to ensure people without heat in their home or otherwise have a warm place during times of need” City of Odessa

The Jesus House of Odessa is the only other place in Odessa that helps provide shelter for the homeless and part of its mission is to work together with others in the community so that homeless people are safe.

“We need a place for these people to have shelter. And I think as a whole I think it would be a great idea if the city got together and made a coalition of people that minister to the homeless and the needy and maybe meet once a month or meet quarterly and figure this out so we don’t face this again if the salvation doesn’t come through” said Vona Palmer, Jesus House of Odessa Volunteer.

Every day Jesus’ House feeds dozens of people for breakfast, that number triples come lunchtime, sometimes serving over 100 West Texans.

Volunteers know the importance of having food and shelter when the elements become extreme

“Well, pastor Donny over the years that he’s done this has encountered people that have passed away from the elements. We’re not set up for that right now. We’re kinda at the limit of what we can do in this one building. If there’s anybody that wants to step up and open up a warming center that would be wonderful” said Palmer.

On November 23rd Jesus house of Odessa plans on giving out backpacks, thermals, tarps, winter gear such as gloves, caps, hand warmers, and more, and sleeping bags.

