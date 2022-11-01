Rig count increases as Biden calls on oil and gas companies to increase production

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The rig count is up in the Permian Basin compared to this time last year showing positive signs for production.

While production in the Permian Basin has increased, President Biden made an announcement today that may cause more unrest for the industry.

The oil and gas industry has been up and down all year due to inflation and the war in Ukraine.

Yet the Permian Basin is running 78 more rigs now than we were this time last year and the rig count overall in the US has increased by 270 rigs over the past year.

Executive Vice President of the Permian Basin Petroleum Association Stephen Robertson says the rig count isn’t the only sign to watch for to determine the number of jobs or activity in oil fields.

“Back in the day when we used to be much more of a vertical oil field you needed more rigs to be able to drill those holes, well now you can drill several of those wells from one location so you don’t need as many rigs,” said Robertson.

According to the PBPA the Permian Basin is now producing about 45% of the crude oil in the United States.

“There’s been this steady increase even if it hasn’t been big jumps little by little which is probably a good thing to see because that maybe provides some consistency in a time where everything else seems to be unstable,” said Robertson.

But, the rollercoaster for the industry isn’t over just yet as not everyone is excited about the resurgence in the industry.

Biden made remarks today accusing oil and gas companies of war profiteering threatening a higher tax on their excess profits calling on the companies to increase production and lower prices for consumers at the pump.

“At a time of war, any company receiving historic windfall profits like this has a responsibility to act beyond the narrow self-interest of their executive shareholders,” said President Biden.

“I think they have the responsibility to act in the interest of their consumers, their community and country, to invest in America by increasing production and refining capacity.”

Robertson says the administration hasn’t seen the price of gas or diesel decrease to levels the administration finds acceptable.

At the same time, investors in oil and gas companies are making their money back.

The administration says instead of making money back, the companies should be doing more to lower prices.

“It’s not near as simple as the administration is trying to make it seem because we’re just one part of a much larger equation we are upstream operation out here, were not the midstream folks, were not the downstream folks and all of those different pieces work together to really try and make the system provide the products that it needs to for the people that are demanding it,” said Robertson.

Robertson says the administration doesn’t want to help the industry out when it goes negative but they do want to hammer the industry when things go positive, causing worry amongst the oil and gas community in the Permian Basin.

“Most folks should see that and understand that we’ve got an election coming up, early voting has already started here in Texas and New Mexico and votes and elections absolutely have consequences,” said Robertson.

“So people should take that into consideration when they’re going to the ballot box to make decisions on who they want to support.”

