Ministries 3:11 is making sure every kid in West Texas has a Christmas

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Ministries 3:11 has been helping families in West Texas for the last ten years and it all started with just one single mom.

Before the school holiday break 10 years ago a family was struggling. An unfortunate life change left a single mom and her 4 children homeless. Without hope of Christmas gifts.

But Ministries 3:11 got a call to help out and the families’ Christmas was merry.

The children received new clothing, jackets, and blankets to keep them warm, new shoes to last through the school year and so much more.

Thousands of children right here in our community are waiting for their Christmas miracle, just like that family. Last year, the generosity of donors helped more than 2,100 children with the gift of Christmas.

“It’s amazing we have great support from the community. 3:11 has been blessed for almost 10 years by the amazing people in West Texas caring for each other”, Sally Stafford, Executive Director of 3:11

Thanks to the ‘Santa’s’ of West Texas, 3:11 is starting preparations for another busy holiday season, serving more than 2,500 underprivileged children in our local schools.

We currently have about a third of our children sponsored by other people in our community. That leaves us with about 600 kids who still need sponsors to shop for them for Christmas” said Stafford.

There are many ways to help but if you’re interested in sponsoring a family Stafford has the necessities listed below.

“So, we ask that families who adopt families in our program to sponsor for Christmas provide two outfits, a pair of shoes, a jacket and a blanket, stockings if they choose, hygiene items, and then of course 2 or 3 toys,” said Stafford.

