Midland resident offers help toward Andrews family

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Last week, we covered a story on a family that lost their home after a fire in Andrews.

Now, a Midland resident, wants to help this family get back on their feet by donating home essentials.

Midland resident, Jose Rivera, says he always loves to help whenever he can.

When he heard about this family who lost their home due to a house fire, he immediately asked how he can help.

Last week, a fire caused by the water heater shortening left the family that lived there with nothing but the clothes on their backs.

Some of their long-time friends and neighbors helped with food and clothes.

Meanwhile, another friend donated a trailer home for them to live while they figure out their living situation.

Now, a Midland resident has offered to donate things like, bed frames, tables, chairs, kitchen utensils and more.

“I opened my heart. I have a nice big heart and to help people, we need to help the community. I mean you help me; I help you and that’s how it goes, god loves everybody,” said Rivera.

The family affected by the fire say they appreciate the help that this man if offering.

Rivera says he’s had these items in his storage for years, and has been waiting for a moment to give them away.

“I got different furniture to apply for the people and to see if it can help them. At least I can do something for them and maybe later on somebody can do something for me. What goes around, comes around, I’m real blessed and I’m happy,”

At the moment, the family is looking for a way to transport all the items donated to their storage.

Rivera says he can also help with that.

" But I’ll be needing help from the community like a trailer or somebody who has another truck, because I have a truck, plus about 2 or 3 helpers that we can get and we can bless them. And we can take the items to them,” said Rivera.

Rivera is currently unemployed, but says helping people is something he always loves to do.

Even though Rivera offered this family a storage full of supplies for them to take, they are still accepting donations.

