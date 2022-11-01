CBS7′s Midland Mayoral Race Profiles: Lori Blong

CBS7′s series of profiles on Midland mayoral candidates
Midland Mayoral Race Profile: Lori Blong
By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Born and raised in Midland, Lori Blong has served as a city councilmember for the last three years. Now, with the backing of several former Midland mayors, she hopes to step into the role of mayor herself.

“So much has happened in Midland and the world in the last three years with COVID and negative oil and all of the challenges that we’ve faced.” Blong says. “I think these last three years have really shown us how important local, elected officials really are. Whenever Patrick decided he was not going to run for mayor, I felt like it was important to make sure we still have strong leadership and some continuity to get some of these things accomplished.”

Aside from her experience in local government, Blong and her husband founded Midland energy company Octane Energy in 2013.

“I think there’s two facets to my experience in the oil and gas business that really benefit me in a role such as mayor. I do understand the industry, I understand the operations and the logistics and so much of what our community deals with in the oil and gas business,” Blong said. “Also, our company has been boot-strapped. We’re a small, entrepreneurial business that has built our business with our own hands. So, a lot of the conservativism and reasonable fiscal management that I’ve had to do in my own organization translates well into city budgets and managing people on a city level.”

Blong says one of her greatest accomplishments on city council was closely examining and reworking city contracts. She says she plans to continue to work to ensure Midlanders know their money is being spent wisely if she is elected.

“The biggest priorities that we’re hearing from people in the community right now are related to fiscal management. They want to make sure they have a responsible leader who’s going to say ‘let’s be conservative in the way that we spend our money, intentional in the way that we spend our money, and take care of taxpayer dollars,’” Blong said.

If elected mayor, Blong says she’s ready to usher Midland into the future.

“I believe that Midland is really at an inflection point right now in the history of our community,” Blong said. “It is time to move Midland forward. We have a lot of new, young families that are here. It’s an exciting time to be a Midlander, but we need new leadership that is willing to move forward in a new direction with Midland. Honoring our past, but looking forward to the future.”

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Dakota Hoyt
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison
Randall Smith
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo
Midland County missing person found
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home

Latest News

Mary Kate Hamilton’s full interview with Midland mayoral candidate Lori Blong
CBS7 EXCLUSIVE: Mary Kate Hamilton’s full one-on-one interview with Lori Blong
Bill Galston, Brookings Institute
Political experts skeptical that political parties can gain votes from each other’s base in the midterms
According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for...
Meet the Candidates: State Treasurer
Former Democratic nominee for South Dakota Governor Billy Sutton is endorsing Jamie Smith in...
Sutton Backs Smith in South Dakota Governor's race