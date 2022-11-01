CBS7 EXCLUSIVE: Mary Kate Hamilton’s full one-on-one interview with Lori Blong

By Mary Kate Hamilton
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:22 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7′s Mary Kate Hamilton sat down with Midland mayoral candidate Lori Blong ahead of the November elections to find out why Blong believes she is the best choice for Midland mayor.

Watch the full interview below:

