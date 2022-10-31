UTPB held its 1st Annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The University of Texas Permian Basin held its first annual STEAM Festival in the Science & Technology building, Sunday afternoon.

The university had many Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math representatives hosting fun interactive activities for the kids that were in attendance.

Multiple educational workshops were held throughout the course of the event.

A professor from UTPB tells us that the STEAM field is becoming more important as time goes on.

“We are really in need of more engineers. Especially in the area that we are in. We are trying everything we can and any possible way to really put that seed in their mind to help them there,” said Sepehr Arbabi, Ph.D., an Associate Professor for the Department of Chemical Engineering at UTPB.

