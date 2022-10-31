Staying aware of Breast Cancer

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -October is well known as Breast Cancer Awareness month.

1 out of 8 women develop breast cancer at some point in their life and sometimes because of that statistic men who have breast cancer can sometimes be overlooked…

1 out of every 1000 men deals with breast cancer.

To put that into perspective there are about 87,000 men in Midland that means out of those 87,000 men it’s expected that 87 of them develop breast cancer sometime in their life.

What makes these numbers so dramatically different is the amount of breast tissue inside the breast.

“With females with mammography and ultrasounds, a lot of times things are detectable. With there being no routine screenings with men usually, you do feel a lump and it’s usually around the nipple, maybe behind it or under the nipple” said, Jenifer Dumire, Genetic Nurse Navigator at Breast Center.

As with anything when it comes to the human body you always get 50 percent of your DNA from both of your parents.

“A lot of times people think that if the female in their family had genetic testing, they don’t have to worry even though there’s a strong family history. And if it manifests in males then their risk of breast cancer is greatly increased” said Dumire

Some of the ways men can have a higher risk of breast cancer are obesity, diet, or increased alcohol consumption.

There are helpful tips for men to make sure their body is healthy.

“You know it’s their breast exams. Just in the shower, when they’re wet and can run their hand over their breast tissue easily. Just check it once a month, maybe the first day of the month or the last day of the month or the date of their birthday or something” said Dumire

This method will allow men to create that muscle memory so they know what normal breast tissue feels like.

The American Cancer Society estimates about 2,710 new cases of invasive breast cancer will be diagnosed in the U-S in 2022 and 530 men will die from it.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.