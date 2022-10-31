Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center hosted their first annual Día de los Muertos Brunch

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Marriott Hotel hosted its first annual Día de Los Muertos Brunch, Sunday morning.

According to the Marketing Specialist for the Odessa Marriott Hotel, Melanie Sendejo, one-hundred-thirty-four West Texans reserved their tickets ahead of the event.

Walk-ins were welcomed but were not guaranteed service—tickets for the brunch cost adults $26 and children $19.

Tickets included access to an all-inclusive buffet, candy, and face painting for the kids.

“There’s everything from the traditional Día de Los Muertos, a taco bar, chicken and gravy, and lots of desserts,” Sendejo said.

To learn more about upcoming events, follow The Odessa Marriott Hotel & Conference Center on their social media or click here.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.