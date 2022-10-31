Malloween takes over Music City Mall

By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - On Saturday, Music City Mall celebrated its annual event ‘Malloween’, which has been a part of West Texas for over ten years.

Hundreds of kids lined up along the entrances of retail stores to trick-or-treat.

CBS7′s very own Eduardo Huijon Jr. and Jair Brooks Davis spent part of their evening passing out candy.

The General Manager of Music City Mall, Greg Morgan, said the event is a safe way to trick-or-treat.

“This is our Malloween event. We do this every year. It’s fantastic. It’s free. It’s where all the kids can come out and have a trick-or-treating experience. It’s safe. We have plenty of security out. It’s climate controlled, so whatever the weather is doing, they can come in and have a great time. All the stores participate hand out different things like candy, some of them are going to hand out toys. Really a great time for the kids,” said Greg Morgan the General Manager of Music City Mall.

According to Morgan, there are more events coming this holiday season. For more information on the Music City Mall’s next event, click here.

