Judge sets 2-day sentencing hearing in Christmas parade case

Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County...
Darrell Brooks reacts as the guilty verdict is read during his trial in a Waukesha County Circuit Court in Waukesha, Wis., on Oct. 26, 2022.(Associated Press)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis., (AP) — A judge has scheduled a two-day sentencing hearing for a man who killed six people when he drove his SUV through a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee last year.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Jennifer Dorow on Monday set Darrell Brooks’ sentencing for Nov. 15 and Nov. 16.

Prosecutors said they anticipate at least 36 people will speak.

Brooks said he expects about 20 people will speak on his behalf.

A jury on Wednesday convicted Brooks of 76 counts in connection with the Nov. 21, 2021, incident in Waukesha, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide. Each of those counts carries a mandatory life sentence but Dorow can decide whether Brooks will be eligible for extended supervision.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Elkhart ISD bus carrying cheerleaders involved in rollover wreck
15 injured in rollover crash with bus carrying cheerleaders to football game
Bryan Alfredo Molinar Caraveo
Midland County missing person found
Dakota Hoyt
Odessa man sentenced to life in prison
Randall Smith
Man charged with mother’s murder in Monahans
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home
Meet the temporary residents of the Brown-Dorsey home

Latest News

Paul Pelosi underwent successful surgery on a skull fracture he suffered in the incident.
Police: Pelosi suspect wanted to break speaker’s knees
The man accused of attacking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband was charged with assault and...
Suspect in Paul Pelosi attacked charged
FILE - Members of the Oath Keepers stand on the East Front of the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021,...
Oath Keepers member: Capitol riot was historic, spontaneous
credit scores
Expert suggests using credit report as tool to manage credit card debt
An arrest has been made in the killings of two teenage girls in Indiana.
Indiana drugstore worker held in 2017 killings of teen girls