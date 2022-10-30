Texas DPS (West Texas Region) searching for recruits in the Permian Basin

Texas DPS conducts recruitment testing at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School in...
Texas DPS conducts recruitment testing at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School in Odessa, Tx.(kosa)
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - If you’re looking to make a positive impact in the community, West Texas DPS has you covered.

On Saturday morning, the Texas DPS West Texas region held an on-site recruitment test at the Wilson & Young Medal of Honor Middle School track and field.

The recruitment assessment required participants to be in physical shape in order to participate in the fitness exam, which consisted of push-ups, sit ups, rowing, and a mile and a half run.

Applicants that passed the assessment will have the opportunity to get paid over the course of their 6-month academy training with free housing included in Austin, Texas.

Sgt. Steven Blanco tells us that serving the community is one of the greatest things to do on the force.

“To serve your community, I believe is one of the greatest things a person can do. Here in Texas, we have the need for community service, both in law-enforcement and all aspects of first responders. Anytime we could have people from the Midland-Odessa community come to DPS and come back out to the community here in Midland-Odessa, that is a success for the West Texas region,” said Sgt. Steven Blanco,” said Sgt. Steven Blanco.

For more information on how to join Texas DPS, click here.

