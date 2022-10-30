Hispanic Heritage of Odessa holds annual Día De Los Muertos parade

By Shelby Crisp
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Today was all about celebrating the day of the dead.

The parade started at La Hacienda Vieja on 1701 N. Grant ending at the ECISD Administration Building and was full of creative floats, singing and dancing.

Judge for the parade, Carol Uranga, said color is a great representation of the Hispanic culture.

“You cannot go wrong with history, tradition, all the culture that you see for Día De Los Muertos it’s in our hearts and it’s all about our ancestry and how much we love all our family,” Uranga said.

Floats in the parade were judged based on color, theme, music and audience appeal.

The parade will be back next year and Uranga said everyone is invited.

“Get your floats ready now, get you theme together, get your skalls because everybody had all these awesome paintings and we want people to participate,” Uranga said. “We want it to be even bigger and maybe we can get more and more people to get involved because this is a beautiful event.”

