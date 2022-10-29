Bush Tennis Center hosts Rip ‘N Grip pickleball tournament

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The first-ever Bush Tennis Center Rip ‘N Grip pickleball tournament was held Friday.

The event had dozens of participants vying to win a number of prizes, which is good news for Pickleball USA ambassador Aaron Wiederstein.

“The growth is just enormous,” Wiederstein said.

Wiederstein and his father were instrumental in installing the courts four years ago, a constantly evolving endeavor.

“Four years ago, when we started, it was taped-down lines that we did with masking,” Wiederstein said.

There are now eight pickleball courts at BTC in an area of the property named after Wiederstein’s late father.

“I can’t believe how much it’s grown,” said Director of Tennis and Athletics Michelle Stallard. “We have so many kids, adults; the parking lot is full every night.”

The unbridled enthusiasm manifests in players like Sarah Lister.

“I’ve played rec play since 2019, started playing tournaments in 2021, and hopefully will be on the pro circuit by the middle of next year,” Lister said.

For a sport just gaining traction in the American consciousness, it’s amazing how technical players can be.

“I use the long handle for the double-handed backhand,” Lister said. “Because that’s my bread-and-butter right there. I like to put them away like that.”

The backhand isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, at least to start.

If people say they love their backhand, they’re either a pro or they’re lying to you,” Wiederstein said.

The truth of Rip ‘N Grip was that, while everyone wanted to win one of those fancy prizes (Bush Tennis Center wine glasses, anyone?), they mostly came for a fun time.

“It not only makes you a better player, but it also helps you to mingle and meet new people, especially if you’re new to the sport,” Lister said.

Copyright 2022 KOSA. All rights reserved.